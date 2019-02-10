‘Supernatural’ Convention Suspended on Saturday Due to State of Emergency

Seattle was hit with a major snowstorm this weekend, prompting Governor Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency and the Supernatural convention scheduled to take place Saturday to suspend panels.

Creation Entertainment, the company behind the Supernatural convention this weekend, took to Twitter to update fans on the weather-related cancellation. The announcement, which you can read below, noted that Saturday’s panel events were cancelled and that they would keep fans apprised of plans for Sunday.

Due to the state of emergency, we’re suspending the scheduled panels at #SPNSEA on Saturday and giving refunds or credit toward another convention, starting this upcoming week. We’ll keep you apprised of the status of Sunday’s programming. See registration for more details! pic.twitter.com/aQXhj1APmT — Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) February 9, 2019

With much of the country dealing with the chaos winter weather can bring — the Midwest did just deal with a polar vortex, after all – you may have missed that Seattle has been dealing with an unusual amount of snow. On Friday, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport registered 6.4 inches of the fluffy white stuff according to the National Weather Service, a total that sits at the second most in one day for the area in the past 20 years. By Saturday afternoon, that total had risen to 7.2 while some areas further inland had over a foot of snow. For an area where 7 inches of snow is almost as much as they see in a year total, it’s more than they are prepared to handle, creating dangerous road situations and even leading to cancelled and delayed flights.

While no doubt the cancellation was done with the best interest of fans at heart, it’s a little disappointing for some as the convention comes just a few days after the long-running series aired their landmark 300th episode on Thursday night and a little over a week after the show was renewed for Season 15 by The CW, events which speak to the depth of the show’s fandom. That fandom is something that Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who returned as John Winchester for the 300th, recently spoke about in an interview.

“I think what makes Supernatural so special is the fandom,” Morgan said. “And when you have that kind of relationship and honesty with your fans, and you give a piece of yourself to these people, it makes something very special. I mean, to do 300 episodes, it means that you have people that love you.”

