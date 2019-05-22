Jensen Ackles Reveals How He Wants Supernatural to End

The end is coming for one of television’s most popular dramas to date. After well over a decade, Supernatural is set to come to an end with its next, final season. For stars like Jensen Ackles, the farewell tour will be a hard one, but the actor has been putting deep thought into the finale.

Now, Ackles is opening up about how Supernatural should end in his opinion, and it aligns with requests from fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, E! News had the chance to speak with Ackles as well as star Jared Padalecki. The pair told the site they carefully weighed their reasons to end with season 15, and Ackles said the entire crew wanted to go out on a high note.

“The conversation’s been going on about when, when is the time? I think he and I always wanted to never see the show fizzle, never run out of gas. We wanted to go out strong, we wanted to go out while we were still able to give the quality of product that we’ve been giving for the last 15 years,” the actor explained.

Continuing, Ackles went on to give his wishlist for the show’s final episode, and he says his biggest want is for the Winchester brothers to be together.

“I think whatever it is, it’s got to be the brothers together. That’s been the core of this show since the beginning. I think it’s really what the fans want to see. I think regardless of who comes knockin’, I think whatever is done it’s about these two brothers and their journey. I think that’s really where the heart of the show should reside.”

While millions of fans were distraught to hear Supernatural would end this year, the show’s legacy will live on for ages. Ackles and Padalecki crafted two characters whom audiences could not only relate to but empathize with. The brothers have quite literally gone to hell and back again, so fans are ready to support them on their final adventure in season 15. Just recently, audiences got a peek at the show’s last bow with a synopsis for the final season went live, and you can read up on that description below:

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show’s 14th season, they face off against God Himself (Rob Benedict), refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God’s decision to end this reality once and for all… Supernatural is from Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Robert Singer (Midnight Caller), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens (The Ringer) and Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman).”

So, how would you like Supernatural to end? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!