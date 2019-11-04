Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Reveals How They Had Fun with Jared Padalecki’s Arrest: “I Brought Him in in Handcuffs”

Jensen Ackles says his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki is “doing fine” after Padalecki was arrested in Austin, Texas, on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication after reportedly striking two people last weekend. Padalecki has since returned to work and earlier expressed regrets over missing DC Con, where Ackles appeared solo before being joined by co-star Misha Collins. “I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support,” the Sam Winchester actor tweeted on Sunday. “So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️”

“There’s a lot of love. I’m gonna tell Jared to stay home more often. I could get used to this,” Ackles joked at DC Con. “Can we do solo gold panels next year? I’m kidding. We all miss my big, dumb friend.” Ackles added Padalecki “had a bad weekend last weekend, he’s dealing with what he’s gotta deal with, so just send him some support and love and have a good weekend this week.”

The Dean Winchester actor then revealed how the Supernatural crew ribbed Padalecki when he returned to set.

“When he showed up on set, because he had a couple days off last week — which turned out to be a good thing — but when he showed up on Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs,” Ackles said. “So we’re having fun, we’re having fun with it. The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits. But we couldn’t get them in time. So it wasn’t like we thought it was a bad idea. We certainly were going to roll with it. But he’s doing fine, he sends his love. And you’re stuck with me today.”

It was during another convention appearance earlier in 2019 where Ackles said he and Padalecki jointly decided to end Supernatural after its 15th season.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network,” Ackles said at VegasCon in the spring. “Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

