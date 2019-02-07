‘Supernatural’ Creator Shares Show’s Original Pitch

Supernatural is heading for a milestone moment after more than a decade on air. The hit series will bring its 300th episode to fans before long, so the series’ creator has a special gift to share with fans.

You know, that is if you count the original pitch for Supernatural a gift. If you are die hard fan of the series, it’s time you got an in-depth look at the document that made the show a reality.

Taking to Twitter, creator Erik Kripke shared the pitch he drafted way back for The WB — now The CW — for Supernatural.

In honor of #SPN300, here’s my original #SPN pitch from 2004. The pilot story is very different, but the tone always rang clear to me. Could never have imagined what this show became and the good it’s done. Humbled and grateful beyond words to you all. #SPNFamily @cw_spn pic.twitter.com/eH5RL9sJ6q — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 7, 2019

Looking through the pages above, fans can learned a bit about Supernatural’s original vision. Kripke’s first page describes the show as X-Files meeting Route 66.

“Throughout the U.S., (especially in the MIDDLE, where I’m from), we have a folklore, as uniquely American as baseball, as rich and varied as any world mythology, and almost nobody knows it,” Kripke wrote.

“There are literally HUNDREDS of those stories and legends and urban legends. There are dark and dangerous things out there in the corners of our country. So here’s a show that travels the diverse highways and byways of supernatural America.”

Of course, fans of the show know things are a little bit different when it comes to Supernatural. While the show’s first seasons were homegrown with things going bump in the night, the show has turned its focus to full-on apocalyptic stories. Angels and dark international organizations are the norm for the Winchester Brothers, but they do carry on their love of road trips with their Impala named Baby. Even after more than a decade, the foundations of Supernatural remain the same, and fans are excited to see how the show’s 300t episode honors those roots soon.

You can check out the official synopsis below for the show’s 300th episode:

JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN RETURNS FOR THE 300TH EPISODE.Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) look to occult lore for a solution to their latest problem, but instead of a resolution, they find much more than either of them had anticipated. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (John Winchester) guest stars. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb & Meredith Glynn.

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Legacies on The CW. "Lebanon" debuts on February 7.