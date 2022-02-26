Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Begins Casting Young John and Mary Winchester

The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, has begun casting for its leads. The series is currently casting younger versions of John and Mary Winchester, the parents of Sam and Dean. The adult version of the characters were portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith. According to details shared by Backstage (via CBR), the series is expected to begin shooting in early April in New Orleans.

While this is not the first time Supernatural fans will have seen younger versions of the characters, The Winchesters is reportedly looking to cast new actors in the roles of John and Mary. Matt Cohen and Amy Gumenick previously played younger versions on Supernatural.

The Winchesters was first announced in June 2021 and will focus on John and Mary during the early days of their love story. Jensen Ackles will reprise his Supernatural role as Dean Winchester in the series as its narrator. The series was recently given a pilot order from The CW. Jensen and Danneel Ackles serve as executive producers and the series will be written by Robbie Thompson who served as a producer and writer on the original series.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey,” Jensen shared with Deadline in a statement when The Winchesters was announced last year.

Announcement of The Winchesters briefly caused a bit of tension between Ackles and Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki, though the pair have since worked things out.

“I had a long text from Jared, and he was really bummed out, and I just remember my heart just sank,” Ackles added. “In hindsight, that could have been a step that was avoided. But he did it, and it happened, and we dealt with it. And he and I, we’re great. I wish he had just called me and said, ‘Yo, dude, why didn’t you tell me you’re doing this?’ And I would have been like, ‘Oh, okay, yes, I’ve been working and this has been happening and it’s way early in the process. It’s not even a done deal, we don’t even have an outline. I just didn’t wanna talk about it or tell people and jinx it. And he totally got it. He understood, and he was like ‘Ah, I probably shouldn’t have done that.’”

