Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Knows Finale Won’t Please Everyone

Now the calendar has turned to August, the final season of Supernatural is right around the corner. The 20-episode season is set the end the show’s momentous run on The CW and though many fans can’t wait to see what’s in store in this final batch of episodes, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles says they won’t be able to please everyone with the finale the show has planned.

Speaking at The CW’s summer TCA Press Tour stop, Ackles mentioned he wants the show to end in a fitting fashion after having spent nearly a decade and a half on the show, though he anticipates not everyone will be thrilled. “I want it to end in a way that does justice to the 14 1/2 years we spent on this show,” Ackles said in a transcription from USA Today’s Gary Levin. “You’re not going to please everybody. You can’t.”

There have been few shows that have eclipsed Supernatural in length and both Jensen and series co-star Jared Padalecki admitted they wanted to go out on their own terms and wrap the show up as well they could.

“This was a community decision. The network and the studio did not say, ‘hey, guys, get out of here, you’re done,’” Padelecki told the audience at a convention earlier this year.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Ackles added. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

Supernatural Season Fifteen premieres October 10th at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.