Supernatural’s Production Schedule Is Not Being Impacted by Jared Padalecki’s Arrest

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested this weekend in Texas, but the shakeup has not had any impact on the show’s production in Vancouver at this point, according to TVLine. The actor was arrested on charges of assault and public intoxication at Stereotype, a club in Austin, Texas. According to eyewitnesses, Padalecki reportedly “struck a bartender in the face” while inside the venue, as well as potentially hitting the general manager after getting into an argument with him. A friend took him outside in an attempt to calm him down, which ultimately led to Padalecki putting the man in a headlock shortly before authorities arrived.

Padalecki is reportedly a big fan of Stereotype, having promoted the club’s grand opening on social media. Some have speculated that he is an investor in the ’90s-themed club, which features retro music and a rotating cast of DJs. His initial bail was set at $15,000 or $5,000 per charge. Representatives for Warner Bros. TV, The CW, and Padalecki have all remained quiet on the issue.

The actor is currently starring in Supernatural, a show in The CW in its last season after a monstrous 15 year run. The actor is also set to play the lead character in an upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, which has also found a home at The CW.

The actor and his Superstar colleague Jensen Ackles have each been known for the accessibility to fans. In fact, Ackles previously revealed earlier this year it was his and Padaleckis decision — along with the crew involved — to pull the plug on the show

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Ackles previously said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out. I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.