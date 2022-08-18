The Surfside Girls Make a Mysterious Discovery in New Clip From Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

Adaptations of comic book characters and graphic novels are being churned out at an impressive rate, many of which are geared at older audiences. Luckily, Apple TV+ will unveil its adaptation of the IDW graphic novel series Surfside Girls tomorrow, which embraces a much more family-friendly tone without ever sacrificing a compelling story. In an exclusive clip from the series premiere, you can see the discovery that kicks off an unexpected journey between friends that will bring them closer than ever while also unlocking secrets in their town. Check out the exclusive clip above before Surfside Girls premieres on Apple TV+ on August 19th.

Per press release, "Co-developed by WGA Award winner and showrunner May Chan (American Girl: Corinne Tan, The Astronauts), as well as Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (The Shannara Chronicles, What's Up Warthogs!), and based on the bestselling IDW graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell, the live-action series follows best friends Sam and Jade as they solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town. These best friends must combine their polar opposite strengths of imagination and logic in order to solve the supernatural mysteries that hide just beneath the surface of their town.

"Surfside Girls stars Miya Cech (Marvelous and the Black Hole, Rim of the World), YaYa Gosselin (We Can be Heroes, FBI: Most Wanted), and Spencer Hermes-Rebello (Troppo). The series is produced by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, and co-developed, written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin (Switched at Birth, Dawson's Creek) serves as executive producer. Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (The Shannara Chronicles, What's Up Warthogs!) co-developed and serve as writers and executive producers. America Young (Roswell, New Mexico, Legacies) directs and executive produces the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini (Locke & Key, Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn, October Faction) also serves as executive producer on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.

"The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed El Deafo, Lovely Little Farm, Duck & Goose, Pinecone and the Pony, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, and Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company; Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; Wolfboy and the Everything Factory from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; Get Rolling with Otis and Puppy Place; Daytime Emmy Award-winning Ghostwriter and Helpsters from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers; Peabody Award-winning series Stillwater; new series and specials from PEANUTS and WildBrain including Snoopy in Space Season 2, It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown, and For Auld Lang Syne; and Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers."

Surfside Girls premieres on Apple TV+ on August 19th.

