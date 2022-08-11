New PEANUTS Special Lucy's School Releasing This Week

In the coming weeks, students around the globe will be heading back to classrooms, and while that might not be something all students are looking forward to, Apple TV+ has an all-new PEANUTS special honoring the occasion in Lucy's School. Much like actual students, the new special shows how even the PEANUTS gang are apprehensive about heading back to the classroom, with the new special delivering the humor and charm that has made the gang a childhood staple for decades. Additionally, more episodes of The Snoopy Show will also be debuting on Apple TV+ this week. Check out Lucy's School and The Snoopy Show on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 12th.

Per press release, "In time for Snoopy's birthday, Apple TV+ shares 'Back to School,' an original song from the Grammy Award-nominated American indie pop duo She & Him featured in the upcoming special Lucy's School. Based on the classic PEANUTS comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, Lucy's School makes its global debut on Friday, August 12th.

"In Lucy's School, the PEANUTS gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn't as easy as it sounds. The special is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

"Produced for Apple TV+ by PEANUTS and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi (It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown), written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, who also executive produce alongside Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and is produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

"Also coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, August 12th through its partnership with WildBrain are new episodes of the beloved Apple Original, 'The Snoopy Show' Season 2. Celebrate Snoopy's birthday by watching the all-new PEANUTS content this weekend and baking up a delicious treat for your own four-legged friend."

Check out the all-new PEANUTS special Lucy's School this Friday, August 12th, as well as new episodes of The Snoopy Show.

