Peanuts Reveals Trailer for New Special Lucy's School on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the official synopsis for Snoopy Presents Lucy's School, a new Peanuts special set to debut on the streamer. In the special, which is meant to celebrate educators, the Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the Fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn't as easy as it sounds. Per its synopsis from Apple TV+, Lucy's School is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi ("It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown"), written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, who also executive produce alongside Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and is produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

You can see that below.

Also coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, August 12 through its partnership with WildBrain are new episodes of the fan-favorite Apple Original, The Snoopy Show season two.

Snoopy Presents Lucy's School is just the latest in a series of Peanuts one-shots that have launched on the platform in the time since they took on the Peanuts license. Other recent specials include For Auld Lang Syne, The Peanuts Mother's Day Special, and It's the Little Things, Charlie Brown.

The award-winning slate of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed El Deafo, Best Foot Forward, Lovely Little Farm, Duck & Goose, Pinecone and the Pony, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, and Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company; Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; Wolfboy and the Everything Factory from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; Get Rolling with Otis and Puppy Place; Daytime Emmy Award-winning Ghostwriter and Helpsters from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers; Peabody Award-winning series Stillwater; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Snoopy in Space season two, It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown, and For Auld Lang Syne; and Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.