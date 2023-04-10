Sweetwater Star Cary Elwes Teases Return for Final Season of Stranger Things (Exclusive)

Cary Elwes, out to promote his role in the new drama Sweetwater, did his best to stave off inquiries about the possibility of returning to Stranger Things for its final season. The actor, who played disgraced mayor Larry Kline in the third season of the Netflix mega-hit, refused to budget, laughing and saying only that he thinks the series is "terrific" while ComicBook.com's Chris Killian tried to get him to tease anything at all. In the series, Elwes played the mayor of Hawkins, who was removed from office in 1985, when he was arrested for a corruption scandal shortly after the 4th of July. The scandal had ties to unfair dealings with Starcout Industries as well as potential ties to the Soviet Union.

The Princess Bride and Psych star is always a standout in any show he's in, so you have to at last ask about the possibility of giving Kline a curtain call in Stranger Things's upcoming, final season. But Elwes wasn't having it.

"I can't tell you that!" Elwes said with a laugh. "I can't tell you anything!"



He added, "It's a terrific show. I really have nothing but good things to say about that show."

In Sweetwater, Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played. The film stars Everett Osborne in the title role, along with Cary Elwes, Richard Dreyfuss, Kevin Pollak, and Eric Roberts. Sweetwater is in theaters now.

And here's the official synopsis for the final season of Stranger Things: It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People's Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix's most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 Million view hours ranking as the 2nd Most Popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10. Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.