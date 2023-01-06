Syfy Cancels New Fan-Favorite Series After Just One Season

It's the end of the world for Astrid & Lilly Save the World. On Thursday night, a report from TVLine revealed that the live-action comedy series has been cancelled after just one season, and will not be returning for Season 2. This news comes less than a year after the series first premiered on SYFY on January 26, 2022. Airing after new episodes of Resident Alien, Astrid & Lilly Save the World was averaging 200,000 total viewers by the time of its Season 1 finale.

This is the latest programming move SYFY has made in recent months, after cutting the episode order for the third season of Resident Alien down from twelve episodes to eight.

What is Astrid & Lilly Save the World about?

In Astrid & Lilly Save the World, high school is hard enough when you're different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It's up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school. The series also starred Olivier Renaud as Brutus, Geri Hall as Christine Powell, Julia Doyle as Candace Powell, Kolton Stewart as Tate Hudson, Spencer MacPherson as Sparrow Donovan, Christina Orjalo as Valerie Long, Michael McCreary as Eggs Walczak, Megan Hutchings as Michelle Knight, and Shelia McCarthy as Razor.

"It was wonderful to be a part of a show that is trying to shift the paradigm," director Jill Carter explained in an interview with The TV Junkies. "Most of the key creative positions were held by women and non-binary people and that was really driven by Betsy, Noelle, and Samantha Levine our producer. It started with the show and characters Betsy and Noelle created but also filtered through many of the hires and choices made for the show as a whole. It feels like the business is definitely shifting in this regard. There is still a lot of work to be done but shows like this help strengthen not only varied representation on screen but behind the scenes as well. It is great."

