Hit SYFY Series Gets Episodes Cut From New Season

One of SYFY's fan-favorite series just got a shocking update ahead of its third season. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Resident Alien's upcoming season will only have eight episodes, instead of the previously-reported twelve-episode renewal. It is currently unknown when the new batch of episodes will premiere. The series is led by Alan Tudyk, with an ensemble cast that also includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen.

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony," Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal's President of Scripted Content, said back when the series got picked up for its second season. "A script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great. The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry's very particular perspective on humans."

What is Resident Alien about?

Based on the comic series by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien played by Tudyk that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life ... but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

"We still have a little time," Tudyk previously said of when Season 3 could start filming. "It'll be January, but it's coming up. Right when it gets cold in Vancouver and the rain is the thickest, is the heaviest and the most unceasing. But I'll be good. Vancouver is just a beautiful place I love, you kind of get used to the rain in a way that I never thought was possible. You just kind of stopped noticing, that's great."

What do you think of this new update surrounding Resident Alien? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!