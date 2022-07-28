Tales of the Walking Dead Revisits Zombie Outbreak in Atlanta 2010

Tales of the Walking Dead is rewinding the clock to 2010. The Walking Dead spinoff is an episodic anthology series that will tell six self-contained standalone stories, each with its own distinct tone and point of view. In the first trailer released during San Diego Comic-Con, fans may have noticed a return to near Atlanta's Jackson Street Bridge, which is deserted by the time Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) rides into the city by horseback in the first season of The Walking Dead. A synopsis for the episode titled "Blair/Gina" reveals Tales will return to Atlanta, Georgia, at the onset of the walker apocalypse in August 2010.



AMC describes the episode:

It's the onslaught of the apocalypse in Atlanta, Georgia, 2010. As everyday people try to understand the bizarre events unfolding around them, it's anything but business as usual at the Circle of Trust Insurance Company. Blair (Lost in Space's Parker Posey) and Gina (Workaholics' Jillian Bell), two co-workers who despise each other, are relentlessly confronted with life-threatening choices that make them question whom they want to be at the end of the world. They soon realize they must confront their own truths if they hope to survive a day no one wants to relive.

(Photo: AMC Studios)

(Photo: AMC Studios)

The six-episode first season will be set throughout the Walking Dead Universe timeline, with another episode taking place a decade post-apocalypse in a no man's land "Dead Sector."

Tales features a cast that includes Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Joe, Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) as Evie, Anthony Edwards (ER) as Dr. Everett, Poppy Liu (Hacks) as Amy, Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) as Idalia, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Eric, Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) as Davon, and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead) as Dee, the future Alpha of the Whisperers. The series also stars Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo) and Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan).

AMC has described the anthology: "The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations as we get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

The series premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead is Sunday, August 14 on AMC; two episodes will be available to stream that night exclusively on AMC+.

