Tales of the Walking Dead Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con 2022

Tales of the Walking Dead debuted its first full-length trailer during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday. The episodic anthology series, which premieres Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. on AMC and AMC+, will tell six new stories set within the walker apocalypse of The Walking Dead Universe. Consisting of six original one-hour standalone episodes, each with its own distinct tone and point of view, the first season of Tales will focus on new and returning characters — including Dee (Samantha Morton), the woman known only as Alpha of the Whisperers on The Walking Dead. Watch the trailer above.

New characters include Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Joe, Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) as Evie, Parker Posey (Lost In Space) as Blair, Jillian Bell (Rough Night) as Gina, Anthony Edwards (ER) as Dr. Everett, Poppy Liu (Hacks) as Amy, Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) as Idalia, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Eric, and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) as Davon. The series also stars Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo) and Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan).

AMC describes Tales of the Walking Dead, "The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations as we get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

(Photo: AMC Studios)

The network also released key art and the synopses for two of the season's six episodes, which you can see below:



In Season 1 Episode 2, titled "Blair/Gina," "It's the onslaught of the apocalypse in Atlanta, Georgia, 2010. As everyday people try to understand the bizarre events unfolding around them, it's anything but business as usual at the Circle of Trust Insurance Company. Blair (Posyer) and Gina (Bell), two co-workers who despise each other, are relentlessly confronted with life-threatening choices that make them question whom they want to be at the end of the world. They soon realize they must confront their own truths if they hope to survive a day no one wants to relive." Michael E. Satrazemis (Fear the Walking Dead) directs the episode written by Kari Drake (Lost In Space).



In Season 1 Episode 4, "Amy/Dr. Everett," "Years into the apocalypse, nature has consumed much of the world as we once knew it, and yet, humans endeavor to survive. In a remote section of the U.S., a 'Dead Sector' has been established. This massive man-made trench serves to contain the dead, separating them from the living. But within it dwells one man who strives to understand. Naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Edwards) has spent the last decade in voluntary isolation with steadfast dedication to the study of this untamed world order and its natural balance without humans. However, when Amy (Liu), an extroverted survivor, knowingly crosses into no man's land, Dr. Everett's own humanity is put into question. While she believes human connection is all there is left to protect, he will have to decide — nature or nurture?" Haifaa Al-Mansour (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches) directs from a script by Ahmadu Garba (The Girl from Plainville).

The series premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead is Sunday, August 14 on AMC; an exclusive two-episode premiere will stream that same night on AMC+. Subsequent episodes will stream one week early beginning August 21.

