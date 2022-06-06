Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Date Announced, First Look Images Released

Six different stories, one Dead world: AMC will tell new Tales of the Walking Dead in the episodic anthology series set within the walker apocalypse of The Walking Dead Universe. On Monday, the network announced the third Walking Dead spinoff series will premiere Sunday, August 14, on AMC and AMC+. After premiering a Tales of TWD teaser trailer highlighting the return of The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton as Alpha of the Whisperers, AMC has released first-look images from the series featuring the Dead debuts of Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, and more.

AMC describes the anthology spinoff as follows: "Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of The Walking Dead."

Tales of TWD stars Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, America's Got Talent), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse), Anthony Edwards (Top Gun, ER), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, Jurassic World Dominion), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul, Hacks), Parker Posey (Search Party, The Staircase), Jillian Bell (Bob's Burgers, Workaholics), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys, Independence Day: Resurgence), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo, The Transporter Refueled), Embeth Davidtz (Old, The Morning Show), and Samantha Morton (Harlots, The Walking Dead).

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard, Clarice), and Ron Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead, Big Shot) will each direct one episode of the six-episode first season, with Walking Dead Universe series director Michael Satrazemis set to direct three episodes. TWDU chief content officer Scott Gimple (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) executive produces the series with showrunner Channing Powell (The Walking Dead, Fear TWD) for AMC Studios.

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 14 at 9 PM ET/8c on AMC, with the first two episodes streaming that same night on AMC+. New episodes will stream one week early beginning August 21. See the first-look images in the gallery below.

