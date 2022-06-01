Tales of the Walking Dead Writers Revealed

The writers of Fear the Walking Dead, Arrow, and Netflix’s Resident Evil are among the talent set to tell new Tales of the Walking Dead. As described by AMC, the episodic anthology series is comprised of “six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse,” including Samantha Morton’s Whisperer leader Alpha. Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple is executive producer with Channing Powell, a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear, serving as showrunner of the spinoff airing this summer on AMC.

The Tales writers’ room under Powell includes Kari Drake, Ahmadu Garba,Lindsey Villarreal, Maya Goldsmith, and Ben Sokolowski, according to a Writers Guild of America West listing.

Episode 1 is written by Kari Drake, an executive story editor on SYFY’s Defiance who wrote episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Lost in Space



Episode 2 is written by Ahmadu Garba, whose credits include episodes of Happy!, The Sinner, and The Girl from Plainville



Episode 3 is written by showrunner Channing Powell, who acted as story editor of USA Network’s White Collar before scripting episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead

Episode 4 is written by Lindsey Villarreal, executive story editor of Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil series who wrote episodes of television’s The Purge and Paramount+’s George & Tammy

Episode 5 is written by Maya Goldsmith & Ben Sokolowski; Goldsmith was a longtime writer of Pretty Little Liars and penned multiple episodes of How to Get Away with Murder and AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, while Sokolowski’s credits include episodes of World Beyond and The CW series The Flash and Arrow

Episode 6 is written by Powell, who most recently scripted The Walking Dead Season 9 episode “The Calm Before” and the Fear Season 6 episode “Mother”

Previously announced cast members include Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, America’s Got Talent), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse), Anthony Edwards (Top Gun, ER), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, Jurassic World Dominion), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul, Hacks), Parker Posey (Search Party, The Staircase), Jillian Bell (Bob’s Burgers, Workaholics), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys, Independence Day: Resurgence), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead).

Walking Dead franchise veteran Michael E. Satrazemis directed half of the six-episode first season, joined by directors Haifaa Al-Mansour (The Good Lord Bird, Motherland: Fort Salem), Deborah Kampmeier (Clarice, FBI: International), and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Purge, Fear the Walking Dead).

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+ (release date TBA). Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter & @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.