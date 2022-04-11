Six different stories, one dead world: watch the first trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead. Premiering this summer on AMC and AMC+, the episodic anthology spinoff series tells original standalone stories focused on new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. The teaser, aired during Sunday’s midseason finale of The Walking Dead on AMC, reveals the first look at the return of the woman who will become Alpha of the Whisperers (Samantha Morton) and the TWD Universe debuts of Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and more. Watch the new Tales of TWD teaser trailer above.

Announced cast members for the six-episode first season include Anthony Edwards (ER), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Poppy Liu (Better Call Saul), Parker Posey (Search Party), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple developed and executive produces the anthology spinoff from showrunner Channing Powell (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead). Directors include Haifaa Al-Mansour (The Good Lord Bird, Motherland: Fort Salem), Deborah Kampmeier (Clarice, FBI: International), Tara Nicole Weyr (The Purge, Fear the Walking Dead), and franchise veteran producer-director Michael E. Satrazemis, who directed three episodes.

The revealed talent “will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms,” Gimple said in a statement announcing the first season cast. Added Powell, “We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen.”

Morton made her debut as Alpha, leader of the flesh-wearing Whisperers, in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. She will reprise the role in a single episode of Tales, her first time returning to the TWD Universe since Season 10 episode “Walk With Me.”

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres this summer on AMC and AMC+.

