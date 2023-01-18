Like a zombie, Tales of the Walking Dead Season 2 is neither alive nor dead. Created by Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell, the episodic anthology spinoff premiered last summer on AMC and AMC+ with six self-contained stories set within the walker apocalypse. It featured a star-studded lineup of franchise newcomers — including Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, and Anthony Edwards — and The Walking Dead alum Samantha Morton, who reprised her role as Alpha of the Whisperers in a fleshed-out origin story.

As AMC expands the Walking Dead Universe in 2023 and 2024 with three new spinoffs — The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, each consisting of six episodes — the cabler has yet to order a second season of Tales.

"Oh, yeah. I hope we do [more episodes]," series co-creator Gimple told Collider. "We're focusing on these classic characters, this year. The thing with Tales, it didn't end on this cliffhanger where you've gotta get back to that. It's an anthology show. So, I'm hoping that we can get back to it, but it's probably gonna be catch-all as catch can, as far as within all the other shows."

Those classic characters are Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the New York City-set Dead City and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in his eponymous solo series, both out this year, and Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the Rick & Michonne series slated for 2024.

(Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC)

"This year, though, is about focusing on these classic character shows, but also, we're still wrapping up Fear the Walking Dead," Gimple added of the two-part, eighth and final season of the original Walking Dead spinoff. "And then, there are other projects that have been on the burner, as well. We're getting the next phase ready."

Future episodes of Tales of TWD could feature the return of other classic characters who lived and died over eleven seasons of The Walking Dead, the flagship show that wrapped up with its series finale in November 2022. Gimple has hinted at plans to tell new tales with old characters in "more Tales episodes or limited series or spin-offs."

"My plan was to have a lot more of the old characters on [Tales]," Gimple recently revealed on the AMC Blog. "I hope we get to do that eventually and I really, really do want to get into these other characters and other mythologies and other situations, so I'm hoping these [2023 and 2024 spinoffs] are the first."

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 premieres May 14th on AMC and AMC+, followed by The Walking Dead: Dead City in June and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @NewsOfTheDead for more TWD Universe coverage.