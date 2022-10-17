Tatiana Maslany Addresses Mixed Response to She-Hulk Finale

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season finale has arrived and to say the episode was a wild ride would be a bit of an understatement. The episode, "Whose Show Is This?" started out with everything going wrong for Jen Walters/She-Hulk — complete with losing her job and having her powers dampened — before suddenly everything turns on its head when Jen breaks the fourth wall and, declaring that nothing makes sense, breaks into Marvel Studios to confront "Kevin" and get things fixed. The whole twist was both hilarious and unlike anything the MCU has done before — and is very much in keeping with She-Hulk comics — but viewers were pretty mixed. Some felt that the ending with its fourth-wall break didn't make sense — which was Jen's entire reason for breaking said fourth wall — while others felt it was just pitch perfect given the irreverent nature of She-Hulk in comics and the show to date. But while viewers feel a bit mixed, Tatiana Maslany thinks everyone's opinion is valid.

"I just want them to know that I feel like whatever you feel about the finale is great," Maslany told Extra. "I love that people have trouble with it. It's difficult for some people and other people are like, what a relief. I think it's challenging in the sense that it just dissembles a lot of things that we know to be true, and I think that's a very exciting notion."

Will She-Hulk Get A Season 2?

Currently, She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here. During showrunner Jessica Gao's interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.