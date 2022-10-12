Why She-Hulk Needs a Season 2

In just a matter of days, we'll be treated to the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ series chronicles the zany and wonderful origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Going into the She-Hulk finale, there are so many questions about what is in store for Jen and her ragtag supporting cast, much less what Jen's longterm future could look like within the MCU. While we'll have to wait and see what the future holds, one hope among some fans has been that the show could be renewed for a second season — and here's why that should definitely happen.

For starters, She-Hulk has been one of the few Phase 4 entries to break the formula that has arguably been set with the live-action MCU Disney+ series, the vast majority of which have told their story in six-episode hour-long dramas. (The only exception is Loki, which was already renewed for a second season as soon as its Season 1 finale aired.) She-Hulk has been the second show in the franchise to have a nine-episode half-hour run, following WandaVision — a show with a concrete decades-spanning format that couldn't quite translate to a second season.

As countless fans have argued on social media, She-Hulk is one of the first (if not the first) modern MCU show to genuinely feel like a television show, with all of the subplots, cases of the week, and other tropes that that entails. It's incredibly easy to imagine the show going on for additional seasons without losing steam, especially when so much of its construction so far has been effective. As Season 1 has proved thus far, there's so much of Jen's personal story — and of the landscape of superhero lawyers — that could be mined in a later installment.

There's also the nature of the comics — the Disney+ shows have represented a wonderful mix of longstanding characters, newer characters, and characters who have never even had a solo comic before. It can definitely be argued that Jen is somewhere in the first category, with several solo runs that went on for several years across the pages of Marvel Comics. The beauty of those runs is that each has been wildly different from its predecessor — the Savage She-Hulk era of the early 1980s is distinctly unique from the Sensational She-Hulk era of 1989 and onward, and both are fundamentally unalike from the Dan Slott or Charles Soule-penned newer runs. Season 1 of She-Hulk has succeeded at blending the iconography and tone of many of those runs together, but there's still plenty of runway left for a future season to lean a bit more into one or another. (Especially if Jen starts breaking the fourth wall more, a la the Sensational era, but that's a separate conversation in and of itself.)

And on a larger level, She-Hulk deserves a second season for the sake of Jen's future in the MCU, which is a bit more nebulous than some of her Disney+ predecessors. Many of the earlier shows of Phase 4 spun out its central characters out into movies or other properties — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is leading to Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order, WandaVision led into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel is going into The Marvels, etc. While there have certainly been hints of what Jen's future could look like following She-Hulk Season 1, it's not as easily definable. She could join the Avengers, or the Fantastic Four, or peel off and form her own Lady Liberators, or forego all of that and just remain a superhero lawyer. And that's not even taking into account the many ways she could cameo in other unrelated MCU projects, either to offer legal counsel, kick butt, or both. Regardless of whatever that future entails, having a future season of She-Hulk along with it would help anchor Jen's MCU story, and also provide a smaller-scale avenue for that story to get even more entertaining.

