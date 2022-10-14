Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Jennifer Walters, Esq. Lawyer, millennial, searching for a way to balance a career and her personal life. Then, an accidental dose of gamma-radiated blood alters her body chemistry. And now, when Jennifer Walters grows angry or outraged, a startling metamorphosis occurs — a transformation into the Savage She-Hulk! So goes the opening narration of Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season finale, riffing on the Ted Cassidy-narrated opening of the '70s Incredible Hulk television series. But this is not that show.

This is She-Hulk's show, and her life began to fall apart just as she learned to be both Jen and She-Hulk. After the online hate group the Intelligencia provoked She-Hulk into a rampage, landing mild-mannered superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in the custody of the Department of Damage Control, "Whose Show Is This?" opens with Jen released from prison. She's forced to wear a power-dampening inhibitor like her former client, the reformed Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth), preventing her from transforming into She-Hulk.

Fired from her job as the head of the Superhuman Law Division at law firm GLK&H, Jen returns to "Abomaste," Blonsky's support group retreat at Summer Twilights. It's there that online troll and She-Hulk hater Todd Phelps (Jon Bass) is revealed to be the "HulkKing," founder of the Intelligencia who doxxed Jen and stole her gamma-radiated blood to transform himself into a Hulk.

The storylines of the season converge: super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) returns to settle the score with She-Hulk. Jen's AWOL Avenger cousin, Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), swoops down from literal outer space to save the day and fight the Abomination. Todd injects himself with Jen's blood and gets Hulk powers.

"This can't possibly be where this season was going," Jen says in a fourth wall break. "This is a mess. None of these storylines make any sense!"

Jen hulks out, breaking her inhibitor and smashing through the screen and onto the Disney+ homepage menu. She angrily confronts the She-Hulk writers' room in the Marvel Studios offices on the Disney studio lot, demanding to talk to "Kevin."

She meets K.E.V.I.N. — Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, of course — a giant AI brain possessing the most advanced entertainment algorithm in the world, which it uses to produce near-perfect products. The robot version of Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige tells She-Hulk she doesn't get to choose what happens in her story. "Why not?" she asks. "It's my show."

"Incorrect," the robot responds. "It's K.E.V.I.N.'s show." Regardless of creative ownership, Jen notes, "Can we agree that it is a legal comedy? I would like to give my closing argument."

Jen explains to K.E.V.I.N. — and the audience — that a high-stakes plotline and a climactic spectacle ends almost every Marvel movie. For Jen, her stakes are balancing life as Jennifer Walters and as She-Hulk.

Of Todd, Jen says, "The powers aren't the villain. He is." The Hulk doesn't need to return to Earth and explain why he spent most of the season on the planet Sakaar. "Save it for the movie," Jen tells K.E.V.I.N. As for the Abomination, "I just want him to hold himself accountable." Oh, and she wouldn't mind smashing Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) again. One more thing: "When are we getting the X-Men?"

Before she can give her thoughts about Season 2's direction, the error affecting the Disney+ platform is fixed. She won't be able to access K.E.V.I.N. again. "You obliterated the thrilling ending K.E.V.I.N. formulated," the robot grouses.

"Yeah, that's what Hulks do. We smash things," Jen says. "Bruce smashes buildings. I smash fourth walls and bad endings. And sometimes, Matt Murdock."

After some creative differences with K.E.V.I.N., "HulkKing" is arrested; Blonsky hands himself over to serve a 10-year sentence for violating parole, the "karmic price" he must pay for his actions; and Jen reunites with Daredevil. At a Walters/Banner family cookout, Smart Hulk returns to Earth to introduce someone to the family: his Hulk son, Skaar (Wil Deusner).

The finale ends with She-Hulk cleared of her previous conviction and back working as Jennifer Walters, attorney at law. On the steps of the courthouse, the so-called "Difficult Diva of Law" makes her case: "The message we're sending is that if you attack, harm, or harass innocent people, I'm coming for you." Asked if that means in the courtroom or as a superhero, She-Hulk says: "Both."

