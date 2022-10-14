She-Hulk Writer Reveals if Season 2 Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law wrapped its first season this week, leaving the door pretty wide open for more episodes, should K.E.V.I.N. decree it. Writer/producer Jessica Gao, though, isn't quite ready to have those conversations yet, feeling pretty exhausted after just wrapping on the first season. In a conversation with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, the She-Hulk boss compared the question of season two, to asking a new mother when they plan to get another kid out the door.

This week's episode wrapped things up in an unexpected way, but one that's pretty on-brand for the character of Jennifer Walters (Spoilers ahead for the finale, but they end after this paragraph, so you can read on after that): unhappy with the direction her series was heading, She-Hulk broke the fourth wall, went to see the She-Hulk writers room, berated them, and moved on to K.E.V.I.N., a robot stand-in for Kevin Feige, which explained that its AI brain is responsible for making near-perfect entertainment.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

