Loki Season 2 Footage Released and New Cast Members Announced

Loki Season 2 revealed some new cast members and fresh footage at D23 Expo. The convention center in Anaheim is packed with people trying to get in to see the newest glimpse of Marvel Studios movies and TV series. Their patience was rewarded with a fresh peek at what Tom Hiddleston's trickster god will be up to on Disney+ next year. Fans will rejoice to hear that Owen Wilson's Morbius will be back, as will Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, and Wunmi Mosaku's B-15. That won't be the only surprise as Everything, Everywhere, All At Once standout Ke Huy Quan joined the cast for the second salvo of adventures across the time stream. Lots of photos have trickled out on the web of different temporal set pieces for the crime drama. But, with this new footage in tow, it's all starting to make a bit more sense. Here's what we saw at D23:

Loki walks out into an empty TVA lobby. Hiddleston says, "I've been pulled through time. I saw terrible, awful things. War is on its way." There were multiple Loki variants in suits. Mobius is in a TVA branded spaceship. A very funny joke gets told about the Avengers thinking Loki was a bad guy. There are a bunch of Marvel name-drops including Coulson!

As viewers will remember, Sylvie managed to slay He Who Remains at the end of last year's season. Hiddleston's despondent Asgardian was last seen trying to convince Mobius and B-15 that the threat of Kang the Conqueror was real and present. Now, things pick up after that ominous shot of Jonathan Major's new statue in the middle of the TVA headquarters.

"Loki's changed so much over the years for me," Hiddleston previously explained to Variety's Actors on Actors. "I was cast when I was 29, and I'm 41… Initially, with the wigs and the costume, I was always trying to break out of the mask. Let something honest come through. By the time we got to the series, Loki's stripped of all the things that are familiar. Immediately, he's literally stripped and put in a jumpsuit, and his status is gone. Everyone knows who the character is now. Let's open him up and find new aspects of him and challenge the character to change and grow."

"I understand the audience sees good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles," Hiddleston added. "They want him to repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be. He realizes, 'Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal.' It's exciting to retain all the characteristics that make Loki, Loki, and at the same time play a slightly different music within him."

