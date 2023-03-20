Ted Lasso Cast to Visit the White House for Mental Health Awareness

Ted Lasso has spent the past couple of years putting mental health and therapy at the forefront of conversations surrounding the hit Apple TV+ series. This week, the cast of the series will be taking that conversation to Washington, D.C. The faces of Ted Lasso will be joining President Joe Biden for a conversation on mental health awareness this week, hoping to get even more people talking about mental health issues.

Apple TV announced the event on Sunday afternoon, as did President Biden. The official POTUS Twitter account shared a photo of the doorway into the Oval Office with Ted Lasso's trademark "BELIEVE" sign hanging above it. He also included the word "Tomorrow" in the tweet, confirming the conversation would be happening on Monday.

"Ted Lasso has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to 'believe,'" reads the official event announcement from Apple.

After the meeting and conversation take place, clips and excerpts will be shared online using the official White House social media channels.

Is Season 3 the End of Ted Lasso?

There has been a lot of conversation about the current season of Ted Lasso potentially being the end of the series. It's one of the most talked-about comedies currently on television, but the creative team has insisted that the story was always meant to last just three seasons.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis told Deadline ahead of the Season 3 premiere. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet-that being Season 3-it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

New episodes of Ted Lasso are released every Wednesday on Apple TV+.