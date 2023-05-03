Ted Lasso Stuns Fans With Shocking Keeley Reveal, "That Hit Home"

Ted Lasso spoilers follow! The latest episode of Ted Lasso debuted a plot thread that has left many viewers shocked. Near the start of the episode, Juno Temple's Keeley Jones gets a series of text messages early in the morning. Soon we learn that these texts are alerting her to the fact that an intimate video she previously made on her phone and sent to an unnamed romantic partner has leaked online. She's not alone in being a victim of this however, with the episode making it clear that the same thing has apparently happened to other female celebrities, with Ted Lasso taking another page from reality.

For Keeley, this private exchange becoming public, and being discussed in a gross fashion by, who else, people on Reddit, is a devastating thing to happen just as her life seemed to really be going the right way. To make matters worse for her however, boss/new love interest Jack takes to it in a...counter-productive way. Jack sends Keeley a statement to post on her social media, one that frames the leak and her video as being a tragic mistake, apologizing for its contents, and making her sound ashamed of its existence.

Jack's larger response to the event clearly doesn't sit right with Keeley, who pushes back on the language used in the statement (which Jack tries to brush off by saying her dad's lawyers wrote it). She makes her feelings even more clear however, with Jack telling Keeley that it's just "not a great look" that the person she's seeing and whose company she funds "has a porno" on the internet. Keeley eventually confronts Jack about how she's been trying to handle this, making her feel ashamed and embarrassed about it, when she doesn't regret making the video at all. After this confrontation, Jack leaves Keeley's flat, making it unclear if she'll return and if they're even sticking together.

What happens to Keeley also sees her have intense one-on-one moments with other Ted Lasso characters. Rebecca naturally is nurturing and caring, offering to help anyway she can. Roy on the other hand apologizes but crosses a line by asking her who the video was for. Jamie Tartt checks in on her as the episode concludes, confirming what some may have guessed, the video was originally made for him and whoever leaked it had compromised his email account.

Fans of the Apple TV+ series found themselves engaging with Keeley's big reveal on both sides. Some applauded it for how it framed the leak, and offered a teaching moment for those unaffected but perhaps with some curiosity to seek out leaked private photos. The episode goes out of its way to make it clear how traumatic an event like this is, earning it praise for how it handles Keeley's feelings. Others however criticized the plot as being yet another element this season that has left Keeley in an aimless place as a character. You can see the breadth of reactions to the Keeley leak on Ted Lasso below.