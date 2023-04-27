Ted Lasso Star Opens Up About Trent Crimm's Big Reveal

After appearing in a guest role over the first two seasons of Ted Lasso, Trent Crimm has become a much more prominent figure in Season 3. The former journalist is writing a book about Richmond and spending all of his time with the club, and he has recently formed a bond with young Colin Hughes. In the third episode, Trent saw Colin kissing a man outside of a restaurant, and it seemed like he might use that information for his own gain at some point. Instead, just a couple of episodes later, we learned that Trent just wanted to help Colin.

During a night out in Amsterdam, Trent approached Colin and admitted that he knew Colin was gay. Trent revealed to Colin that he, too, was queer, and that he had to come out to the mother of his daughter twice before she believed him. Trent gave Colin a safe space and allowed him to be himself, which is something Colin hasn't had a lot of while playing professional football.

James Lance, who plays Trent Crimm on Ted Lasso, recently sat down with EW to talk about bringing his character's big revelation to life.

"I guess it's been a little while coming, what happens there with Trent," Lance explained. "I think he was looking for the perfect moment to reach out to young Colin. You could see that [Colin] was out there on his own, and now was the the time, now was the moment. I think Trent just wanted to let him know that there was a safe space for him, where he could be himself."

"It's really had a wonderful impact out there," he said of the reaction to Trent and Colin's story. "I've had quite a few texts just saying that, certainly for younger people, that this is really really important for them to see out in the world. It's great."

Billy Harris, the actor who plays Colin, also opened up about the new friendship between his character and Trent Crimm.

"That little section between Colin and [Trent Crimm] was so important," Harris said. "Any football fan throughout the world needs to maybe give that a watch, to sympathize with these players. You see, out of the game, they are people, and have personal lives, and maybe you're not really seeing their full life."

New episodes of Ted Lasso are released on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.