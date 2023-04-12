Ted Lasso Reveals Brand New Romance for Major Character

There's a new romance brewing in the third season of Ted Lasso, and involves one half of everyone's favorite (currently broken-up) couple. The Season 3 premiere revealed that Roy and Keeley had broken up, a decision Roy made because both of their lives had gotten too crazy and they hardly had anything left to give one another. It has felt the entire time like this is just a hurdle for the couple to go through before eventually getting back together, because they both still clearly have feelings for one another. However, in this week's new episode, a new love interest enters the situation. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Ted Lasso! Continue reading at your own risk...

In Ted Lasso's latest episode, "Signs," Keeley finds a new love interest in the form of Jack, the woman that funded her PR firm. The two met during the Richmond vs. West Ham match in last week's episode, and it was immediately clear that they shared some of the same values.

The duo end up together in this week's episode, thanks in large part to Shandy, Keeley's friend and terrible employee. Keeley is forced to fire Shandy after a string of awful decisions, leading Shandy to seek revenge on her former employer. She sends a baby goat to the office conference room where it spends the entire day pooping on the floor. Jack stays to help Keeley clean it up, leading to the two of them talking over some drinks after their job is complete. In the middle of a talk about relationships, Keeley kisses Jack. Much to Keeley's surprise, Jack is glad she did, and the two of them hook up in her office.

Jack and Keeley had immediate chemistry, but fans of the series will obviously wonder what this means for her relationship with Roy longterm. Jack is awesome, there's no doubt about that. And few could argue that she and Keeley don't work as a couple, at least from what we've seen so far. But Roy and Keeley are endgame material in the eyes of many, and it'll be interesting to see if they eventually find their way back to one another.

Do you think Roy and Keeley still have a shot at love longterm? Let us know in the comments!