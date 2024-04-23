That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Won't Appear in Season 2

The Kelsos handed off the baton, and that's all Kunis feels they need to do.

While Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reprised their roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhardt in the first season of That '90s Show, the stars of That '70s Show have apparently decided that with the baton handed off, they're no longer needed on set. When the show's second season drops on Netflix, Michael and Jackie won't be around, with Kunis saying, in essence, that all they really wanted to do was to introduce their son, and give the characters something of a happy ending for fans, many of whom had shipped them all along and weren't happy when the original show ended with each marrying off to another character.

The reappearance of the Kelsos was one of the biggest stand-up-and-cheer moments of the first season, but by now, it would be hard to get that level of shock and awe back. Some fans also feel pretty burned by Kunis and Kutcher after they appealed to the for leniency in the rape case of their That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson.

"No," Kunis told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, we did our thing and they introduced our son in the show."

Ironically, Kunis was attending the event with Seth Green, her Family Guy co-star who played a minor role on That '70s Show. Green said he plans to return to reprise his role as Mitch Miller in the second season.

Here's the official synopsis for That '90s Show:

It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner – this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner – showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

The first season is streaming now on Netflix.