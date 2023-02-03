That '90s Show Gets Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix has found success with That '90s Show, officially renewing the spinoff of That '70s Show for Season 2. That '90s Show debuted January 19th on Netflix and skyrocketed to the top of the streamer's Top 10 list. The series brings back Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) as the grandparents of Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). A summer spent at her grandparents quickly fills Callie's life with the friends she's always wanted, with some surprise guest appearances from the cast of That '70s Show showing up along the way.

"All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can't wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!" said Gregg Mettler, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer.

"We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season – and we can't wait to be there with them in the second season," said Lindsey Turner, Co-Creator & Executive Producer.

That '90s Show is returning for season 2! pic.twitter.com/6UtsNQwrGT — Netflix (@netflix) February 3, 2023

What Is That '70s Show About?

It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner – this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner – showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

The entire first season of That '90s Show is available to stream on Netflix.