That '90s Show: Debra Jo Rupp Explains How Working on the Spinoff Was Similar to WandaVision

For years, Debra Jo Rupp was best known for playing Kitty Forman in That '70s Show, but lately, she's been stepping into other decades. In 2021, the sitcom star was featured in WandaVision as Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis, and the first episode saw her rocking a 1950s style. Now, Rupp is reprising her role as Kitty Forman in the new spinoff series, That '90s Show, which takes her into another new decade. Recently, Rupp had a chat with Vulture and was asked if her perception of Kitty has changed over the years, and she compared working on That '90s Show to working on WandaVision.

"Both of the shows are period pieces," Rupp explained of That '70s Show and That '90s Show. "When I do period things, the first thing I look at is where women were in general in that decade. For WandaVision, I played a woman in the '50s; women were very contained and it was all about the husband. For the '70s, there was a women's-lib movement and women were starting to come out of their shell a bit. They were working more. That was all Kitty – she's a nurse, she went to college, and she makes her own living. She has a family. That's what you did. But she was also a small-town person. I don't think Kitty was out there burning her bra, although if someone else had started it, she would've jumped in. [Laughs.] It's now 20 years later in That '90s Show, and she's lived alone with Red for quite some time. That's always pleasant. Technology is coming in and Kitty is older. I think she has less patience because I find that's what happens with me, and Kitty is part of me."

How Does Debra Jo Rupp Feel About Period Costumes?

Back in 2021, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rupp about WandaVision, and she spoke about working with different period costumes.

"I happened to look good in '50s clothing, unlike the '70s, so that was awesome for me," Rupp shared when asked about the show's set. Later, we guessed that maybe she was relieved to skip the 1970s episode of WandaVision due to her distaste for the clothing.

"That clothing, there is nothing attractive about that clothing. And I also lived in the '70s. It never looked good on me. It's just like a whole decade that could go away in 'clothes land.' Oh, I think if I had been a part of the '70s episode, it would have taken you out of it. I think it was okay in the '50s, but I think it would have… It's a really good story and there's lots of clues and that would have taken away from it. If I were directing, I would have done exactly the same thing."

Is Debra Jo Rupp in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

WandaVision is getting its own spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. The series will see the return of some familiar faces from WandaVision, including Rupp. The show will also feature the return of Emma Caulfield, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. The show will also feature The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, comedian Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia as well as Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasil.

The first season of That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix, That '70s Show is available to stream on Peacock, and WandaVision is streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned for more info about Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which doesn't have a release date.