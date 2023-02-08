That '90s Show Cast Will Make You Feel Old as They Answer Questions About the '90s

Netflix recently released the full first season of their That '70s Show sequel series That '90s Show and it's definitely getting mixed reviews. That '90s Show brings back most of the series cast including Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderama. Danny Masterson is absent from That '90s Show due to his ongoing legal troubles. The series also introduces us to a new generation of kids in which two of them are the offspring of Grace, Prepon, Kutcher, and Kunis' characters, respectively. Netflix is taking advantage of the era that the series is set in and has even quizzed the cast on the '90s. The streaming service released a video of the That '90s Show cast taking the quiz on their social media channels, to which the cast will definitely make some of you feel old.

You can check out the video below.

Get ready to feel old as the cast of That '90s Show takes a quiz about the 1990s pic.twitter.com/fMZ3eNbfzS — Netflix (@netflix) February 7, 2023

Why Did Fez and Jackie Break Up After That '70s Show?

Before That '90s Show debuted, it was revealed that Jackie would now be married to Kelso. In the first episode, "That '90s Pilot," the duo is seen together in the Forman's kitchen because their son has started hanging out with Eric and Donna's daughter. In their brief cameo, they both seem to have returned to their original form with Jackie constantly yelling at Kelso. They also share that they're getting married again, which implies that they never stopped breaking up and getting back together. In the third episode, "Lip Smackers," Kitty goes to Fez's salon to talk him out of dating her neighbor. While there, Fez explains what happened to him and Jackie. "We ⁣⁣⁣were at Hedonism Resort in Jamacia, and I caught her on the phone one night... with Michael," Fez explains. "She left me there."

What Is That '90s Show About?

It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner – this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner – showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

The entire first season of That '90s Show is available to stream on Netflix.

What do you think about the sequel series? Have you seen That '90s Show? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!