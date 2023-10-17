Remember when you had to check a TV guide and tune in to catch your favorite Nicktoons on Nickelodeon? '90s kids looking for a kick of Nick nostalgia can now stream episodes of Rugrats, Hey Arnold!, Kenan & Kel, Rocko's Modern Life, and Doug for free every day on Pluto TV. The free, ad-supported streaming platform has launched a new block of retro programming — appropriately called the 90s Kids channel — where it's prime time slime time 24/7. The live channel airs 4-hour wheels that repeat six times a day, seven days a week, and watching is as simple as turning on the 90s Kids channel on Pluto TV.

The new channel joins Nick Pluto TV (The Fairly Odd Parents, iCarly, The Loud House, and more), Nick Jr. Pluto TV (home of preschooler favorites PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Blue's Clues, Peppa Pig, and The Adventures of Paddington), Nickelodeon's Zoom! Zoom! (preschool action-adventure shows like Blaze and the Monster Machines, Top Wing, and more), Dora TV (Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, and Nella the Princess Knight), and channels dedicated to Transformers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Pluto TV's '90s Kids channel schedule is below, and see our guide to the Nickelodeon Halloween episodes streaming on-demand on Paramount+.

'90s Kids Channel on Pluto TV

Monday: Rugrats

Tuesday: Hey Arnold!

Wednesday: Doug

Thursday: Kenan & Kel

Friday: Rocko's Modern Life

Saturday: Rugrats

Sunday: Hey Arnold!

Is Pluto TV Free?

Paramount's Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service, offering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles available to stream on-demand. No payments or passwords are required.

Pluto TV can be accessed and streamed across mobile, web, and connected TV devices. You can watch online at pluto.tv or download the Pluto TV app for free on Amazon FireStick, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xfinity, Xbox consoles, and Playstation consoles. Also available are free apps for Android and Apple iOS devices.

Does Pluto TV Have Commercials?



Pluto TV is a free but ad-supported streaming service. No subscription is required to watch titles on-demand or when tuning into live channels, which have ad breaks similar to traditional linear television.

Get started with Pluto TV for free here and try Paramount+ for free.