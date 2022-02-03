Netflix Reveals Full Cast for That ’70s Show Sequel Series

TV fans are finally taking a trip back to Wisconsin to spend some time with the Formans. Netflix previously ordered a new original series called That ’90s Show, a sequel to beloved sitcom That ’70s Show, with original stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returning as beloved TV parents Red and Kitty Forman. The series will follow Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who spends a big chunk of the summer with her grandparents. Smith and Rupp have been attached to the series since its inception, but now the rest of the main cast has finally been revealed.

On Thursday morning, Netflix announced that Callie Haverda will star in That ’90s Show as Leia Forman. She’ll be just one of the new teenagers hanging around Point Place, along with Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. The entire group has been brought on as series regulars for the first season, which will consist of 10 episodes.

You can check out the full list of That ’90s Show characters below!

Ashley Aufderheide (she/her; Emergence, Four Kids and It) as Gwen . Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.

Callie Haverda (she/her; The Lost Husband, Shut Eye) as Leia Forman . Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She's just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.

Mace Coronel (he/him; Pocket, Wireless, Colin in Black & White) as Jay . Jay is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn't always come out right. When he's not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

Maxwell Acee Donovan (he/him; Gabby Duran & The Unsittables) as Nate . The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.

Reyn Doi (he/him; Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, Side Hustle, Drama Club) as Ozzie . Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He's insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Sam Morelos (she/her) as Nikki.Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.

In addition to reprising their roles as the Formans, Smith and Rupp will also serve as executive producers on That ’90s Show. The series is created by Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Lindsey Turner. They all executive produce alongside Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Mettler will serve as showrunner.