That ’70s Show Sequel THat ’90s Show Ordered by Netflix

Netflix has ordered a sequel series to That ’70s Show titled That ’90s Show, with original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (who played parents Red and Kitty Forman) set to return. Netflix has reportedly ordered 10 episodes of That ’90s Show, and is planning to film it in the multi-camera format of the original show. The synopsis for That ’90s Show describes it being set in “1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.”

That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner (along with daughter Lindsey Turner) are writing and executive producing That ’90s Show. Original series alum Gregg Mettler is will also serve as both writer and exec producer. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also get executive produce credits in addition to starring in the sequel sereis. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company, who executive produced the original show, will also return for this Netflix followup.

Basically, That ’90s Show is building on the story of the original series, while circumventing the challenge of bringing back the main original cast of stars. That ’70s Show helped launched the careers of now-established stars like Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart). Given how big and/or busy they all are now, getting this particular cast back together would be a very hard (and expensive) sell, not to mention a logistical nightmare. Kutcher and another original cast member, Danny Masterson, partnered for the hit Netflix series The Ranch, so maybe some big cameos will be possible…

The That ’70s SHow franchise already tried to hop decades once, with the failed That ’80s Show spinoff which aired in 2002. That ’80s Show followed Eric Forman’s first cousin Corey Howard (It’s Always Sunny’s Glenn Howerton), but it felt like too much, too soon, for the franchise and ultimately failed. Obviously, the makers of That ’90s Show are hoping the more direct connective tissue (narratively and stylistically) results in a more well-received show.

No release date for That ’90s Show has been announced yet.

Source: Variety