That '90s Show Stars Reveal Which That '70s Show Alum Was the Most Emotional on Set

That '90s Show is finally here, and it features the long-awaited return of Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman), Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman), Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti), and more stars from That '70s Show. Recently, some of the cast spoke with E! News about the sequel series and revealed which member of the original cast got the most emotional over their Point Place return.

"I was happy to be home," Smith shared. "I was very emotional, just so many memories hitting. It's almost overwhelming," Rupp continued, "I saw it happen to Topher and Laura, Laura especially was very emotional standing there." Stark recalled, "We filmed the pilot in 1998, so we lived through the '90s while we were doing That '70s Show, so it was amazing ... It was like going back as soon as I walked in. I think everybody felt that way, it was like going back home."

"I was really happy to see Topher again," Smith continued. "I've seen him here and there and had dinner with him, but it was great to be working with him again." Rupp explained, "They didn't come all at one ... We got to deal with just one at a time. It was easier and it was exciting, and they did it for us. Just really lovely."

It's not surprising to learn Prepon was the most emotional on set considering she previously talked about crying when she first saw everything again.

"It's so fun. It's all the same sets," Prepon told US Weekly. "When I first went there, I cried. I'm just like, 'The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.' I can't wait for people to see it. I think they're really, really gonna get a kick out of it."

Did That '90s Show Address Hyde's Absence?

Danny Masterson (Hyde) is one of the only leads from That '70s Show that does not appear in the series. The actor was recently on trial for sexual assault, and a retrial is currently set for March. As for Hyde, the new series makes no mention of the character...

Throughout That '90s Show's eight episodes, you learn what most of the former teens of Point Place have been up to since the 1970s came to an end. However, Hyde's fate is never revealed. Ultimately, this feels like the right decision. Considering the show takes place 15 years after the series finale of That '70s Show, it's easy to believe the character wouldn't be on the forefront of anyone's mind, and a light-hearted sitcom isn't exactly a good place to be reminded of Masterson's trial. According to PEOPLE, none of Masterson's costars have commented on his absence from the show.

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.