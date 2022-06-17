That '70s Show Star Cried Seeing Sets for Netflix Revival

Earlier this year, production began on That '90s Show, the upcoming follow-up to the hit series, That '70s Show. Netflix is releasing the sitcom reboot, which will star Callie Haverda as Donna and Eric's daughter, Leia, and see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman. The main cast for the series was previously announced and it was revealed in April that nearly every original cast member will be appearing on the show. Laura Prepon, who played Donna Pinciotti for all eight seasons of That '70s Show, recently spoke with US Weekly about her emotional return to That '90s Show.

"It's so fun. It's all the same sets," Prepon shared. "When I first went there, I cried. I'm just like, 'The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.' I can't wait for people to see it. I think they're really, really gonna get a kick out of it."

That '90s Show will also star Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. Netflix ordered the sequel series last fall and it is described as being set in "1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red." In addition to Prepon, Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will all reprise their original roles in what is described as a "legacy cast making special guest appearances." It was also announced last month that Tommy Chong will be returning to play Leo, the aging burnout hippie who ran the Foto Hut photoshop.

"They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not," Chong told The Dave Mark Show. "I really don't give a shit to tell you the truth. That's what I'm known for... I'm back as Leo."

Stay tuned for more updates about That '90s Show, which does not yet have a release date.