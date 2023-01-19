Does That '90s Show Address Hyde?

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix, and the sequel series sees the return of nearly every star from That '70s Show. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith star in the new series as Kitty and Red Forman, and it also features appearances by Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) as well as some surprises. However, you won't be seeing Danny Masterson return as Hyde in the show. The actor was recently on trial for sexual assault after being charged with forcibly raping three women. Last month, the trial was declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict. According to Deadline, a retrial is set for March. As for Hyde, the new series makes no mention of the character...

Throughout That '90s Show's eight episodes, you learn what most of the former teens of Point Place have been up to since the 1970s came to an end. However, Hyde's fate is never revealed. Ultimately, this feels like the right decision. Considering the show takes place 15 years after the series finale of That '70s Show, it's easy to believe the character wouldn't be on the forefront of anyone's mind, and a light-hearted sitcom isn't exactly a good place to be reminded of Masterson's trial. According to PEOPLE, none of Masterson's costars have commented on his absence from the show.

What Happened To Fez and Jackie After That '70s Show?

Before That '90s Show debuted, it was revealed that Jackie would now be married to Kelso. In the first episode, "That '90s Pilot," the duo is seen together in the Forman's kitchen because their son has started hanging out with Eric and Donna's daughter. In their brief cameo, they both seem to have returned to their original form with Jackie constantly yelling at Kelso. They also share that they're getting married again, which implies that they never stopped breaking up and getting back together. In the third episode, "Lip Smackers," Kitty goes to Fez's salon to talk him out of dating her neighbor. While there, Fez explains what happened to him and Jackie. "We ⁣⁣⁣were at Hedonism Resort in Jamacia, and I caught her on the phone one night... with Michael," Fez explains. "She left me there."

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.