The 100 Confirmed to End After Season 7

The CW’s The 100 is preparing to bid its farewell. On Sunday, series creator Jason Rothenberg took to Twitter to reveal that the show’s already-ordered seventh season will be it’s last. This comes just several days before the show airs it’s Season 6 finale.

With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been! — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) August 4, 2019

Network president Mark Pedowitz confirmed the news during the show’s Television Critics Association panel, revealing that the decision had been agreed to within the past week.

Mark Pedowitz says Jason Rothenberg had told him he’d like to wrap up #The100 with Season 7, believing it felt like the right time, and they agreed to it this past week. @JRothenbergTV has some other things in the works, which Pedowitz doesn’t want to discuss yet. #TCA19 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 4, 2019

The 100, which initially drew inspiration from the Kass Morgan books of the same name, followed a group of 100 young people, who are sent back to a post-apocalyptic Earth from the space station where they grew up. As the show went along, the group began to form a civilization on the new Earth — and quickly realized they weren’t alone.

“They were forced to grow up very quickly” in season one, Rothenberg told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “A very cool fact about our new story in season six is, it does have strong echoes to season one. In season one, the 100 were kids, landing on a planet that was mysterious and unknown to them, and they needed to figure out how to survive on it. In many ways, that’s the story here. They’re the same people, obviously six years plus older now. Not that much older, but six to 10 years older and they’re landing on another mysterious world that they know nothing about and they’re gonna have to figure out how to survive on…of course, now they’re bringing with them all of the emotional baggage and lessons and things they’ve done. So it’s really, I think, kind of a fascinating thing to see when looking at it through the lens of season one. How different they are now, how sort of different they are as they encounter the challenges and threats and various sort of mysteries of this new world.”

