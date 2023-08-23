The Afterparty: Director Eric Appel Praises Zach Woods as Improv GOAT

Apple TV+ recently released the latest season of The Afterparty, and fans have been buzzing about what has been released so far. The Afterparty Part II brings back most of the hilarious cast from season one, like Tiffany Haddish and Zach Woods, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, this season looks like a lot of fun. Initial reviews for the second season of the series have been pretty good, and it's probably due to its stellar cast. We recently had the chance to speak with The Afterparty director Eric Appel, who praised Woods as one of the goats of improvisation.

Eric Appel on The Afterparty's Zach Woods

While speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for the new season of The Afterparty, Appel reveals that he thinks that Woods is one of the best improv comedians ever. Appel details his history of working with the actor and his accomplishments in Silicon Valley.

"I mean, I have to say and I'm not just saying this because we're already talking about him, but Zach Woods is the goat. I've known Zach Woods since he was 16 years old at UCB in New York," Appel told us. "And I've got to work with him on, The Office and I've worked with him on Silicon Valley. But I have to say like, even as a 16 year old, everyone, the 40 year olds that were doing improv at the time were blow away by this kid and the amount of stuff, especially on Silicon Valley, the amount of Zach Woods improv that ends up on screen is just astonishing."

What is The Afterparty Season 2 About?

Here's how Apple TV+ describes The Afterparty Season 2:

"Created by Chris Miller, each episode of The Afterparty is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for Season 2, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

"In Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

