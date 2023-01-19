The Afterparty Season 2 Reveals First Look at Apple TV+ Mystery's Return

The Afterparty is about to begin again. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ unveiled the first look at the sophomore season of the hit series, which takes a comedic approach to the genre of murder mystery. This includes several promotional photos which showcase the new status quo for returning cast members Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), Aniq (Sam Richardson), and Zoë (Zoë Chao). The photos also reveal the first look at some of the season's new cast members, including John Cho, Ken Jeong, and Zach Woods.

Additionally, Apple TV+ announced that Season 2 will premiere with two episodes on Friday, April 28th, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly. The series will once again use multiple genres to tell the different points of view of its central mystery story, with the cast and crew telling the Television Critics Association press tour that those genres will include romantic comedy, film noir, twee indie, heist, '90s erotic thriller, epic romance, and Hitchcockian thriller.

What is The Afterparty Season 2 about?

In Season 2 of The Afterparty, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend.

New cast members for Season 2 will also include Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects, Weeds) as Isabel, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Grace, Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Cruella) as Travis, Anna Konkle (Pen15) as Hannah, Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise, Clifford the Big Red Dog) as Sebastian and Vivian Wu (Away, Dead Pigs) as Vivian. The series is co-showrun and executive produced by Chris Miller and Anthony King (Dead to Me, Wet Hot American Summer), with Phil Lord also serving as an EP.

"All the characters were really well figured out, as you might imagine in a murder mystery. You really have to plan all that stuff as we cast," producer Phil Lord told ComicBook.com last year. "So it was just about trying to find great creative partners for each of those parts who could do a lot of different moves. If you look at this cast, everybody is a great actor and so many people are also great writers and showrunners and directors. They have a real holistic sense of what a scene might need and they have all the moves so they could do it, like, Ilana [Glazer] can do it as a comedy and also as a thriller because she's just really smart, a really smart filmmaker. Tiffany [Haddish] is always great at playing characters that are underestimated but are very, very, very bright. You just go down the line and it's a wealth of creativity that we couldn't have done it without that."

What do you think of the first look at Season 2 of The Afterparty? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

