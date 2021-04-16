The Walking Dead Universe Book With Never-Before-Seen Art Coming This Year

The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe, an expansive art book featuring never-before-seen art from AMC's three Walking Dead series, is coming this fall. Announced Thursday by AMC Networks, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Comics, The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe features behind-the-scenes pre-production and production art from The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Along with previously unreleased original sketches, concept art, storyboards, special product illustrations, and an introduction from TWDU chief content officer Scott Gimple, the 240-page hardcover book highlights facts from cast and crew and is decorated with a wrap-around cover featuring more than 50 characters from all three Walking Dead shows.

"Our TWD community has been dedicated to the television series for over a decade now, and as a token of our gratitude we wanted to create this book filled with art, design, and information spanning across the three shows we now have," Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, said in a statement. "The expansion of this world is truly because of the awesome fanbase we have, and I am forever thankful to them for supporting our stories."

The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe will be available digitally and in print, according to a press release. Fans and collectors can purchase an exclusive special variant edition available on Skybound.com and a second exclusive special variant edition that will be available on TWDUshop.com when the book releases on September 29, 2021.

"The Walking Dead Universe is supported and surrounded by one of the most passionate fanbases around and we’re thrilled to offer them a new and exciting way to engage with the shows, characters and stories they love," Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing, said in a statement about AMC's first publishing endeavor. "This impressive collection of art from across all three series will give readers an inside look at the incredible talent and creativity behind the making of their favorite shows."

The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe launches just weeks after the August 22 premiere of The Walking Dead's Final Season on the network. Take a peek at the book's covers and interiors below: