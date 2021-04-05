The Walking Dead Final Season Trailer Reveals Release Date

Watch the new teaser trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead before the Final Season premieres August 22 on AMC. In the expanded 24-episode Season 11, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) must find a way to co-exist with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) after silencing the Whisperers. As the survivors rebuild Alexandria in the wake of the Whisperer War, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are away on a mission to make contact with a new community that will once again expand the world of The Walking Dead.

"Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever," said Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer of The Walking Dead. "The stakes will be high — we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

Added Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple, "The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I'm thrilled to share that fans won't have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer."

Filming on the final season has been underway since February under Kang. Season 11 of The Walking Dead will conclude with its series finale sometime in 2022.

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan return alongside Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Dan Fogler, Angel Theory, and Lauren Ridloff.

New cast members include Margot Bingham as Stephanie, the voice on Eugene's radio, and Michael James Shaw as Mercer, a high-ranking member of the Commonwealth Army. The extended Season 10C added Okea Eme-Akwari and James Devoti as Elijah and Cole, respectively, members of Maggie's group who are hunted by new villains they call the Reapers.

"It's going back to [being] scary. It's scary," Walking Dead writer-producer Jim Barnes previously told the Talk Dead to Me podcast about the final season, which kicks off with a two-part season premiere before taking the show on the road. "We're making a concerted effort to put that back into, especially these first two or three, and actually all throughout [the season]."

"We're exploring things and doing things that I haven't seen done on the show before, which is really exciting," Barnes added. "Just different set pieces and locations, and the fact that we're pulling it off during the pandemic is a testament to the crew in Georgia, it's incredible. It's big, I think I can say that."

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22 on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.