The Internet is Conflicted About ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Ending

Today, a chapter of modern pop culture began to come to a close, as it was announced that The Big Bang Theory will be ending after its upcoming season.

The long-running CBS sitcom – which follows a group of physicists as they navigate life, relationships, and various pop culture-inspired adventures – will be wrapping things up in 2019, once its forthcoming twelfth season comes to a close.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

Considering how long The Big Bang Theory has been on the air – and the complicated reputation it has developed within the nerd community – there’s been a pretty wide-ranging response to the series coming to an end. Some are sad about the show reaching its end, while others are more than happy to see the series go. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

