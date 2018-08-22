The Internet is Conflicted About ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Ending

Today, a chapter of modern pop culture began to come to a close, as it was announced that The Big Bang Theory will be ending after its upcoming season.

The long-running CBS sitcom – which follows a group of physicists as they navigate life, relationships, and various pop culture-inspired adventures – will be wrapping things up in 2019, once its forthcoming twelfth season comes to a close.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

Considering how long The Big Bang Theory has been on the air – and the complicated reputation it has developed within the nerd community – there’s been a pretty wide-ranging response to the series coming to an end. Some are sad about the show reaching its end, while others are more than happy to see the series go. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

A Glass Case of Emotion

Just found out the big bang theory is filming its final season and im so sad ? pic.twitter.com/tk1IQ0w8FT — Hayley (@Hayley_selcraig) August 22, 2018

Excitement

The Big Bang Theory is FINALLY ending ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/snMBAZ7mm9 — Neha. (@nehaaav) August 22, 2018

It’s Time

I’m a huge fan of The Big Bang Theory. Love the show and everyone in it. But when I heard the news that it was ending after season 12, I too said “finally.” — dukeofdork (@RealDukeofDork) August 22, 2018

Too Much Too Soon

so now the original avengers, the star wars trilogy, game of thrones, gotham, izombie, shadowhunters and the big bang theory are all leaving me next year maybe i’m not okay pic.twitter.com/XFF0cZvqdH — tasnim (@lovestruckslou) August 22, 2018

An Important Question

but once BIG BANG THEORY is gone what sitcom are strangers going to reference to let me know that we have nothing in common and could never possibly be friends??? https://t.co/VzFQZDtLzG — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) August 22, 2018

A New Chapter

Now that the Big Bang Theory is ending, America can finally begin to heal after all these years. — Jordan Miller (@JordanMillzSF) August 22, 2018

An Interesting Crossover

I will only watch the Big Bang Theory finale if it is about Old Sheldon traveling back in time to kill Young Sheldon. pic.twitter.com/jhCZvkxvMI — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) August 22, 2018

One Wish