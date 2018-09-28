‘The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco is Heartbroken, Wanted 20 More Years

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco says she would have done two more decades of the soon-ending sitcom, which launches its final season tonight on CBS.

"It's broken my heart, I'm so sad that it's ending," Cuoco told Extra during a Much Love Animal Rescue event in Los Angeles. "For the record, I would have done 20 more years."

When asked who cried the most in saying goodbye, Cuoco swiftly raised her hand. "I have to admit, I was bad, but everyone was crying," she said.

The Penny actress wouldn't dish on any major guest stars stopping in this last run of episodes — past seasons saw appearances from Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee, Star Wars' Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones, Buzz Aldrin, Batman star Adam West, and a voice cameo from Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy — saying only, "I think we were all hoping for a giant 'Bazinga,' to be honest with you."

Cuoco said she has "heard nothing" about potential spinoffs, but noted she would work with co-creator and producer Chuck Lorre — the mastermind behind sitcom hits Two and a Half Men and Mom — in a heartbeat.

"If he called me and said 'Let's do something' tomorrow, I would do anything with him," she said.

Cuoco wrote on Instagram last month her time with the show has "been a dream come true" and "life changing."

"No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two," she added in a comment accompanying a photo with her longtime co-stars, including Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki. "Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet... we are goin out with a bang."

The 12th season has served as a top performer for CBS, often claiming the No. 1 comedy on television spot and earning rare multi-season renewals.

