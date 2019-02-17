‘The Big Bang Theory’ Reveals First Look at Kevin Smith, William Shatner, and More Guest Stars

The Big Bang Theory heads into its final 10 episodes this week and now the long-running CBS series is giving fans a look at some of the major guest stars who will see the series to its finale.

In a post shared by The Big Bang Theory‘s official Twitter account on Monday, a photo revealed a behind-the-scenes look at some major guest stars for the series including Kevin Smith, William Shatner, and more. Check it out below.

Talk about a galaxy of guest stars! 👀 Tune in Thursdays at 8/7c for The #BigBangTheory! (📸 via @kunalnayyar) pic.twitter.com/Rfh9P5UzC8 — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) February 4, 2019

“Talk about a galaxy of guest stars!” the post read.

This week’s episode, “The Donation Oscillation”, is a definitive beginning of the end for The Big Bang Theory. Just ahead of its twelfth season premiere back in September 2018, it was announced that it would be the show’s final season. The news came as a surprise for many, especially since the show continues to be popular and dominates its ratings slot every week. However, while fans and some of the cast alike were disappointed about the show coming to an end, not everyone is sad to see it go. Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon on the series, was the one who admitted that he was ready to move on to new opportunities and it’s that move that led to the series’ end.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Parsons told Entertainment Weekly. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now. It doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

Even with things coming to an end, the series is clearly choosing to go out with some major star power with those guest spots and the end of The Big Bang Theory may not mean the end of the line. The show’s legacy continues in the spinoff series Young Sheldon and according to one CBS executive, the network is open to more spinoffs so long as creator Chuck Lorre is interested.

When asked by Deadline if there were more spinoffs in the works, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl explained, “Nothing formal. The ball is squarely in their court, if they want to talk to us about it, we are here to listen.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday nights on CBS.