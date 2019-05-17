The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Shares Video of Final Curtain Call

The Big Bang Theory‘s historic run is officially in the books, after a two-part series finale aired on Thursday night. And thanks to a new post from series star Kaley Cuoco, we have a look at just one of the many moments that went into bringing the episode to life.

Cuoco recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video, which shows the cast gearing up for their final “huddle” before their last curtain call of the episode. You can check out the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even with the finale ending on a pretty heartfelt ending (which only continued with a surprising Young Sheldon crossover of sorts), it’s hard to deny that fans and cast members alike have a lot of feelings about the series ending.

“I was laughing.” Cuoco said of the series ending last year. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” Cuoco shared in a later interview. “It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, previously shared with Entertainment Weekly. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

