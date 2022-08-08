The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Cast as Lead in Based on a True Story Series

The Big Bang and The Flight Attendant Star Kaley Cuoco has been cast to star in Based on a True Story comedic thriller series for Peacock. The series, which comes from Craig Rosenberg, is inspired by an actual event and follows the story of a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide and exposes America's obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. According to Variety, Cuoco is set to play a married woman named Ava Bartlett and all other details have been kept under wraps.

Cuoco most recently starred in The Flight Attendant for HBO Max. That series just concluded its second season in May and Cuoco earned an Emmy nomination for lead comedy actress for the season. She's also the voice of Harley Quinn in HBO Max's animated series of the same name.

Based on a True Story was given a straight to series order by Peacock back in April. The show will be just the latest true crime related project for the streamer, which is also the home of the series Dr. Death about Dr. Christopher Duntsch and Joe v. Carole which took on the story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

As for what this role in Based on a True Story could mean for a possible Season 3 of The Flight Attendant, Cuoco has previously said that she feels like the series should probably end with Season 2.

"Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought," Cuoco said. "There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

However, Cuoco has said that if there is a third season, she'd like to see more of her character's sobriety journey.

"That is what her life is truly about and those are her struggles, but I don't know," Cuoco said. "I think it's going to take us a minute to figure out what that would look like. And also, because our show is international, where would we go? It's all about the travel on this show, which makes it so special."

Based on a True Story does not yet have a release date.

