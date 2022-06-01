The Flight Attendant Star Kaley Cuoco Says Series Should End With Season 2

The HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant just wrapped up its second season, and star Kaley Cuoco believes they should end things as they are right now. The eight-episode season premiered on April 21st and featured Cuoco as a flight attendant named Cassie Bowden, who found herself entangled in a murder that framed her as the top suspect. She would ultimately clear her name and wound up taking up a second job as a CIA asset. As the top star and executive producer, Cuoco would certainly know the likelihood of a Season 3, but it appears she wants to be done.

“Now, I’m like, ‘Well, we did two. We should probably be done.’ And I think I’ve been outnumbered with that thought,” she explained to People.com. “There’s definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Cuoco later admitted she “could possibly get back in it,” thought there would be some significant time between Seasons 2 and 3. “I think I need a minute. I just kind of feel like we just ended,” she said. “Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we’re not pushing it too hard.”

She added, “I mean, we’ve done so much this season. Even in the eight episodes, we’ve done so much story that I’m thinking, Well, what could we do next? So it’s going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it’s better than the last two, which is very hard to do.”

One thing Cuoco would be up for seeing in the third season is more of her character’s sobriety journey. “That is what her life is truly about and those are her struggles, but I don’t know. I think it’s going to take us a minute to figure out what that would look like,” she says. “And also, because our show is international, where would we go? It’s all about the travel on this show, which makes it so special.”

Finally, the final episode of The Flight Attendant Season 2 is open-ended, meaning it can serve as either a season or series finale. “I think the writers and the team did a really beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow,” she said. “But if you had to open the bow, it would be okay.”

The Season 2 logline reads: “Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.”

All episodes of The Flight Attendant are now streaming on HBO Max.