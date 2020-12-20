The Book of Boba Fett Confirmed to Be Separate From The Mandalorian, With the Same Creative Team

✖

After the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian on Disney+, Star Wars fans were left with a lot of confusion regarding Season 3 and the shocking announcement of The Book of Boba Fett, but now it sounds like we finally have some answers. A new report indicates that The Book of Boba Fett, set to debut in 2021, is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3 and comes from the same creative team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who are also producing the upcoming Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic series coming to Disney+.

The report from Variety indicates that Star Wars is expanding on the streaming service with hopes of mimicking the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These three additional Star Wars series spinning out of The Mandalorian will all co-exist in the same timeline, reportedly building to an event where they will all come together; the plan sounds similar to the build up of Marvel's Avengers or even Defenders on Netflix.

The Book of Boba Fett was not officially announced during Disney's Investor Day 2020, where many new projects were officially confirmed to be going into production soon. Instead, the rumored project was confirmed with a surprising post-credits scene that indicated the series would release in 2021. Disney also confirmed The Mandalorian Season 3 would also release in 2021.

This made fans wonder whether Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, ahem, Grogu would be taking the year off, and the new season would focus on Boba Fett's adventures on Tatooine for the future. Fortunately, it looks like fans will be getting two different Star Wars shows in 2021, both building up toward an epic crossover.

This is good for everyone wondering about Grogu's future after he went off with Luke Skywalker. The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian provided an epic reveal of the Jedi Master, but fans are curious to learn if Grogu is too impacted by his emotions to be trained in the ways of the Force.

"Well, I’m definitely not going to share any guesses, because I know," said director Bryce Dallas Howard in an interview with Digital Spy. "But what I will say is that, for me, the joy of working with Baby Yoda is that, yes, it’s an intoxicatingly cute, adorable being, but you can only play that note so many times, right? That was a wonderful part of the journey for Mando and Baby in Season One, but in Season Two, there's an opportunity for the character of Baby – who, by the way, is not a baby; who is, according to human years, fully middle-aged. But to understand: 'OK, who is this being?' And it’s not just binary."

The Mandalorian Season 3 and The Book of Boba Fett are both scheduled to release on Disney+ in 2021.